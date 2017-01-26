News
MOE holds workshop for overseas Taiwanese schools
The China Post news staff  January 26, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Education (MOE) held a two-day workshop this week for administrators from eight MOE-supported overseas schools.

Five of the eight Taiwanese schools are in Southeast Asia and the other three in China, the MOE said.

The workshop, which took place in Taipei on Jan. 23 and 23, showed the participants new educational concepts, educational policies and ways of running schools abroad, the MOE said.

The ministry said it had introduced a program last year to help improve the management of overseas schools.

The workshop was also aimed at improving the administrators' work in promoting Chinese language learning, as well as raising the awareness of the schools' role in the government's "New Southbound Policy," the MOE added.

Deputy Education Minister Chen Liang-gee, speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop, said overseas schools must leverage their advantageous position to create a "road to the world" for students.

Chen also presented awards to five outstanding teachers from the schools.

