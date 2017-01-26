|
Top immigration officials meet for Taiwan-Panama conference
|
The China Post news staff January 26, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
The first Taiwan-Panama immigration affairs conference was held by the National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) on Tuesday, Jan. 24 where officials discussed joint training programs, establishing a 24-hour bilateral communication channel, deportation procedures, border security and immigration management.
Panama's Immigration Department Director Javier Carrillo attended the event, where he was warmly greeted by NIA Director-General Ho Jung-tsun (何榮村).
|
