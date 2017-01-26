New UK envoy to Taiwan upbeat on trade future

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The new de facto U.K. ambassador to Taiwan said on Wednesday that her country's decision to leave European Union (EU) would allow it negotiate trade pacts with partners beyond Europe and become a global power.

Catherine Nettleton, the British Office in Taipei's new representative, quoted U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's speech from last week to emphasize that leaving the EU was not a decision to turn inward.

"Quite the opposite: it was a decision to become even more of global power with the freedom and desire to negotiate trade agreements beyond Europe," she said during her first press event with local media in Taipei.

The British Office represents U.K. interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Nettleton sought to underline that Britain's economy was still strong despite the pessimistic predictions about the impact of Brexit, the tumbling pound and the U.K. slipping behind France to become the world's sixth-largest economy.

"Ours was the fastest growing G-7 economy in 2015 and, we are predicted to be the fastest growing G-7 economy in 2016 as well," she said.

The U.K. was planning to take further steps to continue beefing up its productivity and competitiveness by further steps to cut corporation tax to 17 percent by 2020, the lowest rate in the G-20, she added.

Commenting on future relations with Taiwan, Nettleton, who took up her post in December, said the U.K. would continue to promote growth in bilateral trade with Taiwan.

She pointed sustainable rail, renewable energy infrastructure projects, digital economy and the financial services sector as potential areas for cooperation.

"Bilateral trade between the U.K. and Taiwan has grown steadily over the years, with trade in 2014, the last year we have completed figures for trade in goods and services, reaching £5.79 billion, a rise of more than 50 percent from a decade ago."

Taipei 30 Years Apart

Nettleton, whose most recently served as British Ambassador to Peru and then Venezuela, is no stranger to Taiwan, having lived in the island in 1985 as a young diplomat while studying Chinese in Taipei.

"Back then Taiwan was very different. Mr. Chiang Ching-kuo was President, martial law was still in place, and there were still restrictions on travel outside Taiwan."

She said that Taiwan had come a long way in the 30 years since, adding its economy and society developing impressively.

Nettleton filled the vacancy left by the departure of her predecessor Chris Wood, who concluded his three-year stint in August 2016.