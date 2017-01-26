Jenny Huang aims to win first MMA championship title

Jenny Huang (黃偵玲) a local mixed martial artist, will be representing Taiwan as the nation's first professional female fighter to compete on an international stage in a championship bout on March. 11.

The 25 years old Huang will be fighting in Asia's biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament, "ONE Championship," against ONE Women's current Atomweight World Champion, Angela "Unstoppable" Lee of Singapore under the event title, "ONE: WARRIOR KINGDOM."

Huang is one of the few local fighters to have ever competed on internationally recognized stages outside of Taiwan, and would be the first woman ever to take the professional stage on behalf of Chinese Taipei.

During an interview with The China Post, Huang said that she personally saw herself as a grappling-based fighter, which explained how she was able to secure a submission win by executing the rare gogoplata technique during her most recent match against Filipino fighter April Osenio.

She currently holds a professional record of five wins and no losses, with three of which were submission victories.

While Huang was first introduced to the sport years ago in Singapore, she received her formal training in Taiwan and now trains in Tianjin, China.

Huang's "ONE Championship" fight will be held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, featuring Huang as the challenger and Lee as the title defender.

During a press conference to promote the event in Jan. 17, Victor Cui, CEO of ONE Championship, said, "ONE: WARRIOR KINGDOM is going to be the biggest event in Thailand's history. We have Asia's biggest star in Angela Lee defending her title for the first time in Bangkok against Jenny Huang of Chinese Taipei and I just cannot begin to say how massive of a main event this will be."

Lee was also quoted as saying, "I've been watching Jenny and have seen her last few fights. I think that this is going to be a great fight and it will be exciting for the fans to see how our styles match up."

When speaking with The China Post regarding her strategies against Lee, Huang could not divulge too much of her plans, only saying, "Lee is well rounded, so, I can only do my best with what I have got."

To prepare for her upcoming bout, Huang is currently training six days a week, six hours per day, with her current boxing techniques more refined and more explosive.

When asked what she would like to say to her supporters in Taiwan, Huang said, "I want to say thank you to all my fans who have supported me. Thanks to them, I am able to come such a long way to compete for the championship belt."