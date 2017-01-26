|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 26, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
He's behind you!
|
CNA January 26, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
Seed instructors of R.O.C. Army's Infantry Command displays combat skills during their demonstration at a base-opening event to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the command in southern city of Kaohsiung on Wednesday.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
President outlines government priorities for 2017
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
4
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
5
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
6
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
7
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
8
In Taiwan with US citizenship? Uncle Sam wants you to pay up
9
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
10
Violence mars another public hearing