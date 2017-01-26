A raise for losing money? 203 companies think so

More than two hundred publicly listed companies dished out pay rises to board members in 2015 — despite positing a loss, according to latest figures disclosed by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the Taipei Exchange (TPEx).

A total of 203 companies — 82 listed in the TWSE and 121 in the TPEx — saw a rise in either the total compensation for board members or their average pay in 2015 despite their companies suffering losses, a 13-percent increase from the previous year's 179 companies.

The list includes vaccine manufacturer Adimmune Corp. (國光生技) — which saw the highest salary growth in 2015 — Dynamic Electronics (定穎電子), Anderson Group (恩德集團), Chia Her Industrial Co. (佳和實業), Darwin Precisions (達運), Genesis Photonics (新世紀), D-Link Corp. (友訊科技), Wei Chuan Corp. (味全), Danen Technology (達能), Tatung Co. (大同), Yieh Hsing Enterprise Co. (燁興), Les Enphants Co. (麗嬰房), Asia Pacific Telecom (亞太電信), UPC Group (聯成集團) and Champion Group (冠軍).