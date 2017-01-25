News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

January, 26, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Mild weather forecast for lunar New Year's Day
CNA  January 25, 2017, 6:36 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan can expect mild weather on Saturday and Sunday, the first two days of the lunar year, Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), director of the Central Weather Bureau (CWB)'s Weather Forecast Center, said Wednesday.

However, poor quality air is also forecast for the period, Cheng said on his Facebook page.

Due to a cold air mass from China, the weather in northern and eastern Taiwan is forecast to remain cold and dry until Thursday, according to the CWB.

However, daytime temperatures around Taiwan could rebound on Friday and climb to above 20 degrees Celsius as the cold front weakens, the CWB said.

Generally, Taiwan will see partly cloudy or sunny weather over the weekend, Cheng said, while also issuing an alert for air pollution.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search