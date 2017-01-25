Mild weather forecast for lunar New Year's Day

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan can expect mild weather on Saturday and Sunday, the first two days of the lunar year, Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), director of the Central Weather Bureau (CWB)'s Weather Forecast Center, said Wednesday.

However, poor quality air is also forecast for the period, Cheng said on his Facebook page.

Due to a cold air mass from China, the weather in northern and eastern Taiwan is forecast to remain cold and dry until Thursday, according to the CWB.

However, daytime temperatures around Taiwan could rebound on Friday and climb to above 20 degrees Celsius as the cold front weakens, the CWB said.

Generally, Taiwan will see partly cloudy or sunny weather over the weekend, Cheng said, while also issuing an alert for air pollution.