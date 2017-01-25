DPP councilor describes domestic violence allegations as 'physical entanglements'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yan admitted Wednesday that he had "physically tangled" with his wife Lee Hsiu-yuan, after she accused him of domestic violence in a magazine interview.

Tung, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), apologized to his wife and the public but said that "only he and his wife really knew what was true and untrue."

A story published in local media included an interview with Lee who said she had been beaten 50 times during her six year marriage with Tung, with one incident landing her in the hospital for three days with rib fractures and dizziness. The story also included photographs alleging Tung had engaged in extramarital affairs.

Tung responded that the allegations were "impossible" and that he had never seen the photographs published in the report before.

DPP Legislator Tuan Yi-kang wrote on Facebook saying that if the allegations were true, it could not be dismissed as a mere relationship spat. He recommended that the DPP form a task force to investigate the issue immediately.

His colleague Kuan Bi-lin added that Tung should be stripped of his party membership if the allegations prove true.