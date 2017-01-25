News
Taiwan stands to lose if Trump changes 'one China': US experts
The China Post news staff  January 25, 2017, 11:28 am TWN
U.S. foreign policy experts said Tuesday Taiwan's security will be threatened if U.S. President Donald Trump moves to change the long standing 'One China' policy it has with Beijing.

In an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal, Aaron Miller of the Wilson Center and Richard Sokolsky of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace lambasted Trump's "America First" foreign policy stance, adding that abandoning the "one China" policy would be detrimental to U.S. interests and lead to disastrous consequences.

Miller and Sokolsky added that if Trump chose to "recognize Taiwan," it would increase the likelihood of military conflict between Washington and Beijing.

The real loser of a shift in the U.S.' China policy would be Taiwan, the piece indicated.

It criticized Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the mooted Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement, saying that the move would force countries to forge alternative alliances, as well as push them to join the rival Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership led by China.

Shortly before becoming president, Trump said that the "one China" policy was "up for negotiation," drawing the ire of Beijing.

