ATM heist suspects found guilty, given five year sentence

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Three men behind the hacking of a string of First Bank ATMs in Taiwan last year have been sentenced to five years in prison and fined a total of NT$600,000 for fraud and offenses against computer security, the Taipei District Court ruled Wednesday.

Andrejs Peregudovs, Mihail Colibaba and Niklae Penkov were indicted in September on charges of stealing more than NT$83 million (US$2.6 million) from First Bank ATMs in July 2016.

Prosecutors had originally sought 12-year sentences.

The three had already vowed to appeal if found guilty.

The three members, working as part of an international crime ring, stole NT$83.27 million from 41 First Bank ATMs in Taipei, New Taipei and Taichung using malware to hack into the bank's computer system between July 9 and July 11.