January, 25, 2017

Taoyuan Airport MRT trial run start TBA at 4:30 p.m.
The China Post news staff  January 25, 2017, 11:21 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The official opening date of the Taoyuan Airport MRT is set to be announced this afternoon by Transport Minister Ho Chen and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan.

Both officials will present the opening time at Taipei Main Station, the first station on the highly anticipated airport to city rail link.

Passengers can ride the new metro line for free during its one-month trial run. Subsequently, fares will be half price for the first month of regular services.

The opening date is expected to land after the Lunar New Year holiday but before the Lantern Festival (Feb. 11).

The Taoyuan Airport MRT consists of 22 stations and runs 51 kilometers, traversing Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan municipalities. A ticket between the line's two terminus stations will cost NT$160 (US$5.10).

