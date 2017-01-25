|
More snow for Yushan as temperatures drop at nation's highest peak
|
The China Post news staff January 25, 2017, 9:52 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The second snow of the season has fallen on Taiwan's highest mountain range Yushan early Wednesday morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).
Approximately one centimeter of snow was recorded falling in the area during a four hour timeframe from around 5:40 AM according to a weather monitoring station in Yushan. Temperatures in the region dropped to -4.7 degrees Celsius. Snowfall was also recorded in Hehuanshan.
The season's first snow in the area fell last Monday.
|
