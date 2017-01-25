News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

January, 25, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

More snow for Yushan as temperatures drop at nation's highest peak
The China Post news staff  January 25, 2017, 9:52 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The second snow of the season has fallen on Taiwan's highest mountain range Yushan early Wednesday morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Approximately one centimeter of snow was recorded falling in the area during a four hour timeframe from around 5:40 AM according to a weather monitoring station in Yushan. Temperatures in the region dropped to -4.7 degrees Celsius. Snowfall was also recorded in Hehuanshan.

The season's first snow in the area fell last Monday.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search