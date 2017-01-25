Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff January 25, 2017, 8:25 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday January 25, 2017.
China Times: Trump points to China, Japan for unfair trade practices.
United Daily News: As US withdraws from TPP signatories try to save the agreement.
Apple Daily: Possible 30 year prison sentence for XPEC Entertainment CEO Aaron Hsu.
Liberty Times: Ripping off 20,000 investors, XPEC Entertainment CEO Aaron Hsu could face 30 years in prison.
