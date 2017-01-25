Tips to stay healthy and avoid fires over the Lunar New Year holidays

By James Lo -- The Lunar New Year is a time for family reunion and celebrations but it is also important for people to be careful.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reminded the public to adopt healthy hygiene habits during the holidays and to stay alert to the risk of the H3N2 flu virus.

CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said that although there had been a decrease in the number of flu cases since then, the CDC estimated that 25,000 to 26,500 flu-related inpatients would be report to emergency rooms around the country over the Lunar New Year.

Liu cited the expected temperature change during the holidays as the reason for the influx in flu cases.

Liu said that since the start of the flu season on July. 1 there had been 282 recorded cases of H3N2.

The director went on to remind the nation to refrain from shaking hands with one another, and to adopt proper hygiene, stating that wearing surgical is highly recommended to those developing cold like symptoms.

Proper hygiene etiquette should be adopted at all times when in going out in public, Liu said.

The government also encouraged the public to be aware of fire safety during the holidays, stating that families should take measures to prevent fires when leaving to visit other families for the holiday.

Kaohsiung City police officers and fire fighters also conducted a joint drill yesterday, asking for the public to remember to turn off all electrical appliances when leaving home for the holidays.

The Kaohsiung City authorities also stated that aside from installing machines like smoke detectors, children should refrain from playing with fireworks to prevent fires.