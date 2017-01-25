24-7 defenders

|
CNA January 25, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CNA -- Three patrol vessels from the Coast Guard Administration's (CGA) Maritime Patrol Directorate General Southern Division is seen travelling on the sea in this aerial shot yesterday. The division stated that local patrol vessels will continue to work throughout the Lunar New Year to guarantee the rights of local fishermen. Patrol vessels will be deployed to as far as the Philippines to ensure the safety of local fishermen, the division added.
