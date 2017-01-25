Chan bid 'unnecessary,' says rival Han

By James Lo -- On Tuesday, opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) Chairperson candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) remarked that a statement by former Health Minister Steve Chan suggesting a potential presidential bid following a KMT leadership victory to be unnecessary.

Steve Chan on Monday, Jan. 23 officially became the fifth contender for the KMT's leadership election. During his candidacy announcement, Chan did not dismiss the possibility of becoming the KMT's presidential nominee for the election in 2020, stating that he would "carry the responsibility should it be mine to bear."

In response, Han said that he found Chan's statement regarding the presidency to be unnecessary.

Han said that from his perspective, he deduced that there would be three major challenges for the next KMT chairperson, and the presidency was not one of the said trials.

Han went on to say that the most important issue at hand was the unity of the party, which was the reason why he believed that the next KMT chair should not be concerned about a problem that was three years in the future.

During his campaign in Taoyuan City yesterday, Chan's fellow candidate Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) reiterated that he was happy to see so many able candidates running for the position.

Regarding Chan's presidency statement, Hau said that he believed everyone should play the role that they are tasked by the party to play.

Incumbent KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) also provided her thoughts on the issue yesterday, disclosing that Chan had already expressed intentions to run for her position when he resigned as KMT deputy chairman.

Hung went on to say that when she had previously urged Chan to stay on as deputy chair, she was only being optimistic.

Hung Urges KMT Protestors to Go Home for CNY

In related news, Hung personally delivered the news of the party's access to its assets to KMT protestors yesterday, and urged the demonstrators to return home for the Lunar New Year.

The said demonstrators were occupying a premise outside of the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC), and were on their 40th day of protest.

Hung visited the demonstrators and told them that the Taipei High Administrative Court had ruled in favor of the party on Monday, and gave the party access to its funds.

Hung then implored demonstrators to return home for the Lunar New Year for the sake of family elders, and said that the hardship faced by the KMT had been temporarily resolved.