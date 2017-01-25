|
As the drinks flow, so will the water
The China Post news staff January 25, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan Water Corporation will maintain round-the-clock service during the Lunar New Year holiday, the company announced on Tuesday.
The company promised that the water supply would come as usual Jan. 27 through Feb. 1, urging citizens to use water wisely and economically as it is currently the dry season in Taiwan.
Citizens were also encouraged to move ahead plans for year-end cleaning, which traditionally takes place on Chinese New Year's eve, to avoid temporarily water shortage or instability due to overload.
A free hotline can be reached by dialing 1910. It will be available 24-7 for enquiries regarding water fee, quality, water supply restoration or other affairs, the company said.
