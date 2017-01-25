CEO Hsu could face 30 years for securities fraud

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Prosecutors indicted Aaron Hsu (許金龍), the Chief Executive Officer of the local game developer XPEC Entertainment Inc. (樂陞科技) on Tuesday, advising the court to punish him with the heaviest possible sentence of 30 years in prison.

Hsu was charged for violations against the Securities and Exchange Act, with which crimes he illegally obtained more than NT$4 billion, prosecutors alleged, while asking the Taipei District Court to confiscate the money.

Charges are False: Hsu

Hsu denied all charges late Thursday, saying, "One can be killed, never humiliated."

The indictment came months after the biggest financial scandal in Taiwan's game developer history hit the nation last August.

XPEC was in a record-breaking acquisition deal with Japan-based Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co. (百尺竿頭) at NT$128 per stake, totaling NT$4.8 billion, making it the largest merger case a local game developer ever made with a foreign investment.

Stock prices soared 21.9 percent in one day, from NT$105 to NT$115.5.

The deal however fell apart on Aug. 30, 2016, when the Japanese company announced a shocking withdrawal from the deal just one day prior to the payment deadline.

Prosecutors later discovered while Bai Chi Gan Tou was originally registered under a Japanese manager Kashino Yoshiaki, it was replaced by a Taiwanese Huang Wen-hong (黃文鴻) one day before the acquisition deal was announced.

More than 30,000 investors were affected by the failed deal, some of which protested outside the Financial Supervisory Committee (FSC) in the following months demanding actions from the government body for compensation and justice.

Hsu reiterated several times on national TV that he was also the victim in the event, but irregular transaction records uncovered by the Taipei Exchange led investors to suspect that the local game developer was the perpetrator.

Accomplice Indicted

Yang Rui-ren (楊瑞仁), an ex-criminal who has been named "ten billion thief" by local media, was also indicted for violations against the Securities and Exchange Act on Thursday.

Prosecutors said that Yang confessed to doing illegal business for Hsu for NT$100,000 commission every month, helping investors make profits of over NT$280 million before the merger deal with Ban Chi Gan Tou was announced.

Yang has returned NT$3.8 million illegally obtained money, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said XPEC's three individual directors were still under investigation, all of whom are eminent political figures, namely former Economics Minister Yiin Chii-ming (尹啟銘), media celebrity and former Legislator Sisy Chen (陳文茜) and former Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Yong-ping (李永萍).

Investors Unsatisfied

Chen De-huei (陳德輝) convener of a self-help civic group established to bring together small investors affected by the event expressed "disappointment" towards the indictment on Thursday.

"Given that the responsibilities of the Ministry of Economic Affair's Investment Committee, the CTBC Bank and CTBC Securities remained unclarified, the XPEC investors have lost confidence in the system," Chen said.

The CTBC Bank and CTBC Securities were appointed by Bai Chi Gan Tou to broker the acquisition deal with XPEC earlier last year.