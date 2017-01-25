News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

January, 25, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Wrap up warm
CNA  January 25, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
A woman and a young boy cycle outdoors keep warm with coats and masks on a cold day on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Central Weather Bureau forecasted that temperatures are set to drop on Wednesday evening as another cold air mass sweeps into the island. Residents in the northern region may have to endure temperatures as low as 14 degrees Celsius until Friday, Lunar New Year's Eve. Forecasters said warmer weather can be expected on the first three days of Lunar New Year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search