Wrap up warm

Wednesday
January, 25, 2017
CNA January 25, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
A woman and a young boy cycle outdoors keep warm with coats and masks on a cold day on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Central Weather Bureau forecasted that temperatures are set to drop on Wednesday evening as another cold air mass sweeps into the island. Residents in the northern region may have to endure temperatures as low as 14 degrees Celsius until Friday, Lunar New Year's Eve. Forecasters said warmer weather can be expected on the first three days of Lunar New Year.
