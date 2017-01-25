Regulator calls on Samsung to extend refund deadline

By Christine Chou -- The nation's communications regulator National Communications Commission (NCC, 國家通訊傳播委員會) urged Samsung Electronics to follow through on its previous promise to extend the refund deadline for Taiwanese consumers until May.

NCC's statement comes a day after the South Korean company revealed its investigation report into what went wrong with its Galaxy Note 7 handsets, which led to an unprecedented public relations disaster for the world's largest maker of smartphones.

The company blamed poor battery design and a rush to release an updated version of the phone had caused the handsets to overheat and in several cases catch fire.

"We sincerely apologize for the discomfort and concern we have caused to our customers," Koh Dong-jin, the head of its mobile business, said as he bowed before hundreds of reporters at a press conference in Seoul.

Samsung Taiwan's spokesperson Randy Lee (李元榮) previously vowed that all customers of the Galaxy Note 7 handset could still seek refunds or replacements, adding that they would be handled on a case by case basis.

Last week, Samsung's mobile chief D.J. Koh told tech news site CNET that the firm would continue its Note series despite the catastrophic Note 7 debacle.

Koh confirmed the South Korean smartphone maker has plans to unveil a new and improved Galaxy Note later this year, which he promises would be a "better, safer and very innovative" successor to the Note 7.

2016 Profit Jump Despite Phone Fires

The Korean conglomerate posted a 9.22 trillion won (US$7.9 billion) operating profit for the fourth quarter - that amounts to a 50-percent quarter-over-quarter increase and the highest in over three years - in an earnings report issued on Tuesday.

The group's annual operating profit for 2016 increased 10.7 percent to 29.24 trillion won (US$25.1 billion) compared to 2015 - the second-highest level ever, said the South Korean company.

Samsung said it did well despite the Galaxy Note 7 discontinuation because of brisk demand for semiconductor chips. Its chip segment's operating profit grew around 77 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to nearly 5 trillion won (US$4.26 billion).

However, the firm expects overall earnings to decline this quarter due to growing marketing expenses for mobile and slow TV sales.

Tuesday's earnings announcement revealed segment results for 2016, which the company does not disclose in the announcements of its preliminary or final results. The company released preliminary consolidated results for 2016 on Jan. 6.