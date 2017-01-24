80% feeling pinch of higher prices due to new work rules: poll

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Almost 80 percent of respondents to a survey have felt the pinch of higher consumer prices after the government implemented new work rules, prompting many employers to hike their product prices in the face of raised operating costs, according to the poll results released Tuesday.

Citing the survey results, the Grassroots Influence Culture and Education Foundation said that at a time when many people are rushing to shop before the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, 78.2 percent of the respondents said that they are shouldering a heavier financial burden, since many products have become more expensive in the wake of the new work rules.

Only 7.1 percent of the respondents said they have not noticed any impact from product price hikes, the survey indicates.

Under the new rules, total maximum working hours have been reduced to 40 hours a week from 84 hours every two weeks previously, and workers are now entitled to one mandatory day off and one "flexible" rest day a week, measures that have led to an increase in operating costs.

Employers face stiff overtime costs if they ask employees to work on their "flexible" day off and must provide a matching day off and overtime pay to employees for working on the mandatory day off.

On the back of rising operating costs, many vendors have claimed they have had no choice but to hike their product prices.

Many food chains have announced price hikes, citing the new work rules. Among them, Formosa Chang, a famous braised pork rice vendor, has also hiked prices on 13 of its items by up to 12 percent.

Lin Jan-yan (林震岩), a professor of the Department of Business Administration of Chung Yuan Christian University, said that the price hikes have been amplified by media coverage, which is why almost 80 percent of the respondents to the survey said that they have come under pressure from more expensive goods.

In addition to the impact of the price hikes, 63.7 percent of the respondents said they fear that their employers will cut wages in a bid to lower operating costs, while 26.1 percent said that they received smaller year-end bonuses for the year of the monkey on the lunar calendar than the previous year.

About 68.1 percent of the respondents said that the new work rules appear rigid and a lack of flexibility in work hour arrangements have caused tension between employers and employees.

The survey, conducted Jan. 13-15, collected 1,102 valid questionnaires with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.95 percentage points.