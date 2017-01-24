Economic performance mars Tsai's approval ratings

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Public dissatisfaction with President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Lin Chuan's handling of the economy is growing, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF, 台灣民意基金會) poll showed 60 percent of respondents to be dissatisfied with the government's handling of the economy, with close to 70 percent dissatisfied with the current economic situation. Disapproval of recent government labor law amendments stood at 56.2 percent.

The president's approval rating also hit a new low for her time in office, registering at 33.8 percent, down from 69.9 percent when she took office last May. A TPOF poll in December 2016 gave Tsai an approval rating of 38 percent.

Things were not better for Premier Lin's cabinet, which registered an approval rating of 27.2 percent.

Disapproval for the Cabinet registered across the board, with more than 65 percent of civil servants, upper level managers, the self-employed and unemployed disapproving.

Even among Democratic Progressive Party supporters disapproval of Lin's performance stood at 45.5 percent.