Chinese tourists stay away -- but Southeast Asians Taiwan bound

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The number of mainland Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan tumbled in 2016 -- but the bad news was offset by a sharp increase in visitors from other countries.

Statistics released by the Tourism Bureau showed that the number of mainland Chinese tourists decreased by 16 percent compared to 2015, a drop of 670,000 visitors. Local tour operators expect things to get worse in 2017, with a predicted drop of 1.5 million visitors.

On a brighter note, the number of tourists from Thailand increased by 60 percent last year. Numbers for December 2016 were even more impressive, registering a 90 percent increase year on year. Taiwan introduced visa-free entry for passport holders from several Southeast Asian countries in August last year in response to dwindling numbers from China.

Other countries sending more tourists to Taiwan included Vietnam and South Korea, up 34.33 and 34.25 percent respectively.

Overall, 10.69 million people visited Taiwan in 2016, up 2.4 percent on 2015.