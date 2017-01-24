News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 24, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Chinese tourists stay away -- but Southeast Asians Taiwan bound
The China Post news staff  January 24, 2017, 12:38 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The number of mainland Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan tumbled in 2016 -- but the bad news was offset by a sharp increase in visitors from other countries.

Statistics released by the Tourism Bureau showed that the number of mainland Chinese tourists decreased by 16 percent compared to 2015, a drop of 670,000 visitors. Local tour operators expect things to get worse in 2017, with a predicted drop of 1.5 million visitors.

On a brighter note, the number of tourists from Thailand increased by 60 percent last year. Numbers for December 2016 were even more impressive, registering a 90 percent increase year on year. Taiwan introduced visa-free entry for passport holders from several Southeast Asian countries in August last year in response to dwindling numbers from China.

Other countries sending more tourists to Taiwan included Vietnam and South Korea, up 34.33 and 34.25 percent respectively.

Overall, 10.69 million people visited Taiwan in 2016, up 2.4 percent on 2015.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search