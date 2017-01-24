|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Chinese tourists stay away -- but Southeast Asians Taiwan bound
|
The China Post news staff January 24, 2017, 12:38 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The number of mainland Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan tumbled in 2016 -- but the bad news was offset by a sharp increase in visitors from other countries.
Statistics released by the Tourism Bureau showed that the number of mainland Chinese tourists decreased by 16 percent compared to 2015, a drop of 670,000 visitors. Local tour operators expect things to get worse in 2017, with a predicted drop of 1.5 million visitors.
On a brighter note, the number of tourists from Thailand increased by 60 percent last year. Numbers for December 2016 were even more impressive, registering a 90 percent increase year on year. Taiwan introduced visa-free entry for passport holders from several Southeast Asian countries in August last year in response to dwindling numbers from China.
Other countries sending more tourists to Taiwan included Vietnam and South Korea, up 34.33 and 34.25 percent respectively.
Overall, 10.69 million people visited Taiwan in 2016, up 2.4 percent on 2015.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
2
President outlines government priorities for 2017
3
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
4
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
5
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
6
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
7
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
8
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
9
Taiwan 3rd 'most ignorant' country in the world: survey
10
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango