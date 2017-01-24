Gov't to pursue regional deals in wake of US TPP withdrawal

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan will continue to pursue and strengthen economic cooperation with its neighbors in the Asia-Pacific following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), the Presidential Office said Tuesday.

The government would continue to monitor related developments and take responsive measures following the U.S.' withdrawal from the wide-ranging regional trade pact, Presidential Office Spokesman Alex Huang said.

Huang added that the objective now would be to complete upgrading and transforming the economy while pursuing other strategic trade partnerships, saying Taiwan would continue to push its "5+2 Innovative Industries" project, while also expanding bilateral and multilateral economic agreements.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said Taiwan's commitment to free trade would continue regardless of the TPP's future. It added that it hoped to pursue deeper economic cooperation with the U.S. with the aim of a bilateral free trade agreement.

Trump signed the action to withdraw the U.S. from the TPP on Monday, calling it a decision that would benefit the American worker.