Time to call in current protests: Hung Hsiu-chu

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu visited party employees occupying premises outside the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC) Tuesday, guaranteeing that they would receive their monthly and year-end bonuses, while urging them to return home for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Hung, accompanied by KMT Secretary-General Mo Tien-hu and Chiu Da-chan, the party's administration and management committee director, listened to party employees and told them that a long legal battle with IGPASC was on the horizon.

She personally guaranteed that employee salaries and bonuses would be wired before the end of January.

Despite protest representatives calling on the KMT hierarchy to do more to "defend the party's honor," Hung later urged the protesters to temporarily end their occupation, now in its 40th day.

"Your parents would be very unhappy if you couldn't spend the Lunar New Year's Eve dinner with them and had to share that meal with me," Hung told the protesters, saying that "temporarily, the current problem has been resolved."

The Taipei High Administrative Court ruled Monday that the party should have access to the funds — totaling more than NT$740 million — until a lawsuit between itself and the IGPASC was settled.

The committee in November ordered a freeze on the assets, namely NT$330 million in deposits in a Bank SinoPac account and eight checks, each with a face value of NT$52 million, issued by the Bank of Taiwan.