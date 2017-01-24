|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Model S coming soon
|
CNA January 24, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
|
This undated photo shows a Tesla automobile hooked up to a charging station. Tesla Motors announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that it would begin deliveries on the Model S to Taiwan. With this batch of shipments, Tesla is offering an eight-year warranty for its batteries and motor components with no cap on mileage.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
2
President outlines government priorities for 2017
3
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
4
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
5
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
6
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
7
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
8
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
9
Taiwan 3rd 'most ignorant' country in the world: survey
10
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango