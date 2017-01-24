|
Cabbages for a cause
|
CNA January 24, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
|
A truck filled with cabbages is seen here in Yilan County, Monday, Jan. 23. After cabbage price tanked due to an abundant harvest, Yilan County Government purchased over 10,000 kilograms of cabbage to ensure that farmers can enjoy the Lunar New Year holiday. The vegetables will be donated to social welfare organizations, according to the county government.
|
