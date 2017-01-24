Hi-Life to close for 2 hours on New Year's Eve

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hi-Life (萊爾富) convenience stores will close for two hours on Lunar New Year's Eve to allow staff working that day to have a reunion dinner, according to an email sent to employees.

"To compensate the employees working to provide non-stop service at the chains all year long, we will suspend operations for two hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 27," the email read.

"We hope our employees can sit down with their coworkers or families in these two hours to enjoy the dinner the company provides, and like most of Taiwan, enjoy the year's rare moment of reunion."

Later Monday, the convenience store chain verified that the information in the email was correct.

Hi-Life's decision to suspend operations marked a historic move for convenience stores across Taiwan, which have long been criticized for overworking their employees to provide round-the-clock service.

Hi-Life also addressed consumers in its email, calling for public understanding and validation for the policy.

Traditionally, Lunar New Year's Eve is a time when families gather for a reunion meal, give out red envelopes and give each other New Year's blessings.

The closing hours will be announced at the chains nationwide on Thursday, Hi-Life public relations manager Peng Chuang-Chang (彭傳璋) said.

'It's revolutionary'

"All corporate stores will be closed according to the company policy, while franchise stores may rearrange the hours of suspension in the evening," Peng said.

Approximately 1,000 of Hi-Life's 1,300 stores have confirmed that they will suspend operations from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"This policy came a little too late," Peng said. "But it's already revolutionary."

Addressing the question of why some stores would not be participating in the reunion dinner event, Peng said that the location of some stores – such as those at freeway rest stations — made it difficult for employees to commute from home and work in two hours.

Employees will be paid during the two hours of suspended operation, and the company will provide every store with a full reunion meal set, Peng said.

In addition, Peng said, every Hi-Life store will give out 60 red envelopes daily from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3.

Other top convenient chains in the nation, including Family Mart and 7-Eleven, have said that their stores would continue normal operations throughout the Lunar New Year holiday.