The rooster's bumpy ride to fame

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- 2017 is the year of rooster, lasting from the first day of Lunar New Year on Jan. 28, 2017 until Feb. 15, 2018.

But the rooster, which comes between the monkey and the dog in the Chinese zodiac calendar, had a hard time making it into the 12-year cycle.

According to ancient folklore, long ago, the Jade Emperor — the supreme deity of Taoism — set out to select 12 animals to be his guards.

But the combative King Rooster was initially ruled out for failing to make a significant contribution to mankind — a key standard set by the Emperor.

One day, after the Horse was selected, an envious Rooster asked the Horse about its contributions to mankind.

The Horse replied: "I can transport goods at times of peace and can charge and break through enemy lines during war."

Seeing the saddened Rooster, the Horse encouraged him to do something for mankind. "You have been blessed with a good voice. You could make good use of it," the Horse told the Rooster.

Inspired, the Rooster began crowing loudly each morning to help people get up for work.

The Rooster's help prompted mankind to request that the Jade Emperor list it as one of the 12 animal guards.

But the Rooster once again fell afoul of the Emperor's criteria, which stated that only four-legged creatures could become guards.

A dejected Rooster had a sleepless night in the wake of his rejection. Its soul flew to the heaven, crying loudly to the Jade Emperor to vent its frustration.

Recognizing the Rooster's contributions, the Emperor decided to relax his selection criteria, placing a flower on the head of the Rooster to symbolize its acceptance in his guard.

Ancient Beef with Dog

But the Rooster's entry into the Emperor's guard sowed the seeds of an inter-species conflict that runs even to this day.

On the day of the ranking of the 12 zodiac signs, the Rooster and the Dog both awoke at the same time, marching in tandem toward the heaven. As they approached, the Rooster hopped and flew past the enraged Dog.

As a result, the Dog held a deep hatred toward the Rooster. Now, whenever a dog finds a rooster, the former would chase after the latter.

Still, despite being on the receiving end of a healthy dose of animosity from canines, the rooster has been held in high regard by mankind, earning it the moniker "livestock with five virtues," including the virtues of fidelity, punctuality, bravery, and kindness.