Poll finds majority of public backs pension reform

A Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-linked think tank Monday released a survey showing over 60 percent support for pension reform, a day after a national conference on the issue drew thousands out in protest.

About 65 percent of respondents said they supported the drive to complete pension reform this year, while 29 percent did not, according to a survey released by the Taiwan Style Foundation (台灣世代智庫), a think tank founded by DPP lawmakers.

Surprisingly, given that they are set to be worst affected by the reforms, 84.6 percent of civil servants, military personnel and public school teachers said the government's plans were necessary.

This number was higher than the 70.8 percent of private sector workers.

Over 53 percent of civil servants, military personnel and public school teachers also supported the government's initiative to gradually phase out the controversial 18 percent preferential interest rate, according to the survey.

The results come after Sunday's national conference on pension reform at the Presidential Office, where over 100 attendees convened for a day of talks.

Taiwan Style Foundation's survey paints a rosier picture for the government than that seen elsewhere. A TVBS poll last week showed only 32 percent in support of the reforms and 44 percent against, while thousands of anti-reform protesters gathered in front of the Presidential Office on the day of the conference.

Public Engagement

Indicating a high level of public engagement with the issue, pension reform plan was known in detail by 58.4 percent. 40.2 percent were unaware of any details of the plan. About 72 percent was aware that the pension system was set to go bankrupt between 2027 and 2037. However, less well-known was how the reforms could push back the bankruptcy deadline to between 2036 and 2044, with 54.1 percent aware and 42.9 percent unaware.

Citizen Congress Watch director Chen Chien-fu (陳建甫), who was invited as a panel speaker, said the government should improve communication with the public.

Chen also said the survey showed a generational gap in attitudes toward pension reform.

Analysis of the results showed that younger civil servants were more likely to support the pension reforms, Chen said, adding that this segment could be disappointed with the pace of reform.

The survey also showed that younger civil servants were gradually mobilizing and becoming more prominent in the debate, he said. "The figures also show that opinions begin to fracture once pension revisions personally affect them (respondents)," Chen said. "Regardless whether it's support for gradually lowering the income replacement ratio — the percentage of income a person needs to keep up the same standard of living after retirement — or phasing out the 18 percent preferential rate, respondents were much less likely to be positive about it compared to when asked about the reforms as a whole."