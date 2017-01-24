|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
A pretty penny for a pretty pal
|
CNA January 24, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
|
CNA -- The Presidential Office releases its NT$1 lucky money bag on Monday, Jan. 23, in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, which usher in the Year of the Rooster. President Tsai Ing-wen will hand out the lucky "hongbao" at public events throughout the holidays.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
2
President outlines government priorities for 2017
3
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
4
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
5
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
6
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
7
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
8
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
9
Taiwan 3rd 'most ignorant' country in the world: survey
10
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango