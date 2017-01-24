Court ruling sees KMT given access to frozen assets

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Kuomintang (KMT) may have gained an at least temporary reprieve in its battle to regain control of assets frozen by the government.

The Taipei High Administrative Court ruled Monday that the party should have access to the funds — totaling more than NT$740 million — until a lawsuit between itself and the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee was settled.

The committee in November ordered a freeze on the assets, namely NT$330 million in deposits in a Bank SinoPac account and eight checks, each with a face value of NT$52 million, issued by the Bank of Taiwan.

Whether it was legal for the committee to freeze the accounts was questionable, the court found.

The KMT's normal operations had been seriously undermined by the committee's actions, it added, citing the party's resulting inability to pay its staff.

We've Been Here Before

This is the second High Administrative Court ruling that has failed to find a sufficient legal basis for the committee to freeze the KMT's assets.

On Nov. 4 last year, the same court ruled against an earlier order freezing the party's assets that had been made shortly after the committee was launched in August.

The committee appealed the decision to the Supreme Administrative Court, which found in the KMT's favor on Dec. 14.

Three days after the first High Administrative Court decision, the committee, claiming to cite stronger reasoning, demanded that Bank SinoPac and Bank of Taiwan continue denying the KMT access to the funds. The KMT in turn filed a second lawsuit against the committee.

The high administrative court said the IGPASC is allowed to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court against the second ruling.

Committee Responds

The committee would wait to review court's verdict in depth before deciding whether to appeal the decision, spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang said.

"We respect but regret the ruling by the High Administrative Court," Shih said.

The committee had been forced to freeze the assets after the KMT cashed one check worth NT$52 million via a third party in an attempt to conceal its cash flow, she said.

The committee's freeze order had been issued legally in accordance with the statute governing the settlement of "ill-gotten" party properties, she said.

Retirement Pensions and Insurance Premiums

In addition, Shih said, the committee had approved KMT requests to utilize assets to honor retirement pensions and labor and health insurance premium payments, and the normal operations of the party had not been affected.

Although the KMT's Bank Sinopac deposit accounts and cash checks had been frozen, Shih said, the party still had other accounts in use, such as those for handling membership fees and political donations.

The committee was acting in accordance with its design of ensuring an environment for fair competition among political parties, she added.