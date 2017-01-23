News
Tesla Model S cars arrive in Taiwan
CNA  January 23, 2017, 10:07 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Tesla Taiwan announced on Monday that it has begun delivering Model S cars to Taiwanese customers who will enjoy an 8-year guarantee for battery and driver components, plus a 4-year or 80,000-km guarantee for other parts of the vehicle.

The company boasted the Model S, which costs a minimum of NT$3.18 million (US$101,000), can travel 632 km on a single charge. It can also accelerate from zero to 100 km/hr in 2.7 seconds, said Tesla Taiwan in a press release.

The electric car's avant-garde design and use of fewer parts and components than fuel-driven vehicles allows users to save not only on fuel costs but also maintenance fees, it said. However, Tesla suggested that owners should still have their Tesla cars checked every year or after every 20,000 km driven.

Tesla Taiwan also announced opening the first supercharging station in Taiwan, located in Taipei Expo Park. It takes only 20 minutes to replenish half a charge, Tesla said.

The company plans to extend the supercharger network to Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung to satisfy the needs of long-distance drivers.

