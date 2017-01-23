2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival to showcase culture of new immigrants

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- This year's Taiwan Lantern Festival, to be held in Yunlin County's Huwei and Beigang townships from Feb. 7-19, will showcase the cultures of new immigrants as well as traditional Taiwanese glove puppetry which originated in this southern Taiwan county, according to the organizers on Monday.

Hosting the festival for the first time in its 28-year history, the county will display 3,000 lanterns in the two areas which cover more than 50 hectares -- the largest number of lamps and display area ever, county government officials said.

The main area will be in Huwei's Yunlin Agriculture Expo Park, where there will be a trial run on Feb. 8, lasting until Feb. 10, before the official launch on Feb. 11. Lanterns will be turned on at the Beigang site on Feb. 7.

This year's festival is organized around the themes "friendly earth, diversified cultures" and "lantern festival hometown."

Lanterns will be displayed at six "theme" sites, featuring "sustainable LOHA lifestyle, my hometown, a history of puppet shows, 100-meter puppet show platforms, religious prayers and local handicrafts."

The main lanterns will feature phoenixes, with lion dances and singing birds also featured at the Huwei site; others programs, including jumping fish, will be shown at the Beigang site.

The lantern displays will be open to the public from 2:00 p.m, to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

To make it easier for visitors to reach the display sites, the county government has arranged seven shuttle bus services linking the high speed train station, railway stations, bus stations and other traffic hubs.

and Chiayi County, and special buses for local residents keen to see the many lanterns on display.

The organizers will also run shuttle buses linking the Huwei and Beigang lantern areas for event volunteers and at the Dounan and Beigang parking areas, which will be opened for public use during the two-week-long festival.

In addition to these services, the Huwei lantern area will also have seven parking lots for cars, motorcycles and coaches, while the Beigang area will have four, the organizers said.

For more information regarding Year of the Rooster lantern festival activities, please check online at http://2017taiwan lantern.net/