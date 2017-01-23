News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 24, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Taoyuan airport records nearly 10% annual growth ridership in 2016
CNA  January 23, 2017, 7:28 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The passenger volume at Taiwan's main airport increased by an annual 9.94 percent to a record 42.3 million in 2016, according to data released by Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Co. Monday.

In 2015, passenger traffic at the airport was 38.47 million but in 2016 broke the 40 million mark, which led to an upgrade in its service quality rating by the Airport Council International (ACI), the company said.

ACI's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) is a globally established global benchmarking program aimed at measuring the level of satisfaction of passengers traveling through an airport.

In terms of cargo transport, the volume at Taoyuan Airport was 2.081 million metric tons in 2016, an annual increase of nearly 76,000 tons, or 3.78 percent, the data showed.

It also indicated that 244,464 flights took off or landed at Taoyuan Airport in 2016, up 23,273, or 10.52 percent, from the previous year.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search