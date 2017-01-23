Tire firm stock sees explosive growth after factory fire

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Tire manufacturer Tai-feng, which saw its Zhongli factory burn down last week, has seen a dramatic NT$1.1 billion increase in market capitalization in trading following the incident.

Tai-feng's stock has grown close to 10 percent in each of the past two trading days, closing at NT$15.8 per unit on Monday, 17.47 percent higher than it traded last Tuesday. Trading for Tai-feng was suspended last Wednesday, a day after the fire.

The grounds occupied by the tire factory are considered prime real estate and, given the district's urban renewal plans, have an estimated worth of up to NT$5 billion.

The fire destroyed more than 3000 square meters of the factory along with 200,000 tires. Estimates put losses at NT$500 million and an additional NT$250 million to NT$300 million in monthly losses.