Environmental groups to take to the streets of Kaohsiung

Environmental groups vowed on Monday to take to the streets of Kaohsiung next month to press the government on the issue of the city's continuing air pollution.

Themed "finding blue skies, fighting air pollution," the protest will take place on Feb 19. Protest leader Chen Shu-hua said during a press conference that cancer-causing particulate matter floated in the air of southern cities at two times the level of government safety limits 220 days a year. She urged the Cabinet to move the Environmental Protection Agency to the south of the island and called for an end to the burning of coal and for state-owned China Steel to move its raw material storage sites indoors.

Hung Hsiu-ju, leader of environmental group Moms and Grandmas for Good Health, said that homes within six kilometers of the Siaogang area had shuttered their doors and windows in order to stop coal dust from entering their homes to no avail. Air quality tests indicated that particles from China Steel coals were extremely high.

Kaohsiung's Department of Health indicated that the cause of particulate matter was "complex" and wide-ranging and included factories, engine powered transportation and pollution from other areas. It said that it was extremely difficult to curb that problem by tackling a single source of pollution.

It said it was working hard to retire and replace old equipment and vehicles with newer technology, and it urged residents to work with the local government to increase air quality.

Meanwhile, EPA Minister Li Ying-yuan urged politicians to lead the way in reducing incense offerings made during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Lin said that citizens could consider using one incense stick (instead of the customary three) while making offerings, adding that she hoped President Tsai Ing-wen and other politicians would lead the way.