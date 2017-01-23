Steve Chan joins race for KMT leadership

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Health Minister Steve Chan threw his hat into the opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) leadership race on Monday, vowing to unite the party and "terminate hate" in the country.

In declaring his candidacy, Chan took a swipe at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party for dividing the nation "with hatred" through its pension reform proposals and recently enacted labor amendments. He said that the divided country and KMT warranted a change to the status quo.

"Our greatest asset is (that the KMT) founded the Republic of China and we should not be afraid of losing party assets," he said, adding that the party could recover once it better aligned itself with popular needs.

Fielding reporters' questions afterward, Chan said he was confident he could obtain signatures of 3 percent of all KMT party members to validate his candidacy but that supported scrapping the rule to allow more party members to enter the race.

Former Vice President Vincent Siew in opening remarks applauded Chan's credentials and his contributions during crisis moments such as the Sept. 21 earthquake of 1999. Siew called on party members to support Chan, who he believed could bring the KMT "back from the depths."

Chan served as health minister in Siew's Cabinet from 1997 to 2000.

He joins party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, former Vice President Wu Den-yi, former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin and former Legislator Han Kuo-yu in the race, which will be held on May 20.