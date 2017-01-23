News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

January, 23, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Steve Chan joins race for KMT leadership
The China Post news staff  January 23, 2017, 11:12 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Health Minister Steve Chan threw his hat into the opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) leadership race on Monday, vowing to unite the party and "terminate hate" in the country.

In declaring his candidacy, Chan took a swipe at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party for dividing the nation "with hatred" through its pension reform proposals and recently enacted labor amendments. He said that the divided country and KMT warranted a change to the status quo.

"Our greatest asset is (that the KMT) founded the Republic of China and we should not be afraid of losing party assets," he said, adding that the party could recover once it better aligned itself with popular needs.

Fielding reporters' questions afterward, Chan said he was confident he could obtain signatures of 3 percent of all KMT party members to validate his candidacy but that supported scrapping the rule to allow more party members to enter the race.

Former Vice President Vincent Siew in opening remarks applauded Chan's credentials and his contributions during crisis moments such as the Sept. 21 earthquake of 1999. Siew called on party members to support Chan, who he believed could bring the KMT "back from the depths."

Chan served as health minister in Siew's Cabinet from 1997 to 2000.

He joins party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, former Vice President Wu Den-yi, former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin and former Legislator Han Kuo-yu in the race, which will be held on May 20.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search