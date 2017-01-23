News
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
The China Post news staff  January 23, 2017, 8:52 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Leslie Cheng-yun Koo (辜成允), chairman and president of the Taiwan Cement Corp. (台泥), died Monday morning after sustaining critical injuries in a fall on Saturday, according to a friend of Koo. Koo was 62.

The business magnate was rushed to a hospital Saturday after tumbling down a flight of stairs in the Regent Taipei, where he was attending a wedding banquet. He was taken to Mackay Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment, where he remained in an intensive care unit. Koo sustained massive head injuries and was later transferred to Cheng Hsin Hospital.

In a Facebook post, Koo's friend said the death occurred at 6:20 a.m. Taiwan Cement is expected to issue a statement confirming Koo's death.

According to the company's rules, Chang An-ping (張安平), a board director of the company, will act on behalf of Koo for the time being.

