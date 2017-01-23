|
International Edition
Monday
January, 23, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
|
The China Post news staff January 23, 2017, 8:52 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Leslie Cheng-yun Koo (辜成允), chairman and president of the Taiwan Cement Corp. (台泥), died Monday morning after sustaining critical injuries in a fall on Saturday, according to a friend of Koo. Koo was 62.
The business magnate was rushed to a hospital Saturday after tumbling down a flight of stairs in the Regent Taipei, where he was attending a wedding banquet. He was taken to Mackay Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment, where he remained in an intensive care unit. Koo sustained massive head injuries and was later transferred to Cheng Hsin Hospital.
In a Facebook post, Koo's friend said the death occurred at 6:20 a.m. Taiwan Cement is expected to issue a statement confirming Koo's death.
According to the company's rules, Chang An-ping (張安平), a board director of the company, will act on behalf of Koo for the time being.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
2
President outlines government priorities for 2017
3
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
4
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
5
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
6
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
7
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
8
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
9
Israeli office condemns Nazi parade held at local high school
10
Taiwan 3rd 'most ignorant' country in the world: survey