Headlines from across Taiwan

The China Post news staff January 23, 2017, 7:58 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday January 23, 2017.
United Daily News: Pension reforms to be submitted to legislature in March.
China Times: Four major pension funds to be consolidated, managed semi-privately.
Liberty Times: Pension reforms to be submitted to legislature in March.
Apple Daily: Leslie Cheng-yun Koo in critical condition after fall from stairs.
