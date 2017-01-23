News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  January 23, 2017, 7:58 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday January 23, 2017.

United Daily News: Pension reforms to be submitted to legislature in March.

China Times: Four major pension funds to be consolidated, managed semi-privately.

Liberty Times: Pension reforms to be submitted to legislature in March.

Apple Daily: Leslie Cheng-yun Koo in critical condition after fall from stairs.

