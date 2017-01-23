Now that that's over

President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday that if pension reforms were successful, it would signify that any change could be achieved in the future.

Her remarks during the closing ceremony of a daylong conference on pension reform were a hopeful contrast to the differing opinions posited during the three individual group discussions throughout the day.

The highly anticipated event began amid protests at 10 a.m. Sunday and continued into the evening.

Participants, who passed through heavy security to enter the premises, discussed reforms in three groups that focused on key issues: payment and qualifications for receiving pensions; fund management and financial resources and system structure, special target groups and the transition to a new system.

Conclusions reached by the conference will serve as a basis for drafting amendments to the law, which will be presented by the Executive Yuan and the Examination Yuan to the Legislature for review.

Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-yi after the national conference that he hoped a revised bill could be sent to the Legislature by May 20, though he would prefer to do so in March.

The president expressed confidence that protests against pension reform would ultimately end.

"If the pension reforms can be carried out successfully, there wouldn't be any reforms that can't be undertaken in Taiwan," she said.

After the national conference, the government would announce the final draft bill and related amendments to send into the Legislature for review, she added.

The government would continue to communicate with the public in order to lessen the impact on affected parties, despite maintaining diligence on some principles, Tsai said.

Not Unwilling to Make Revisions

In response to press questions, Minister without Portfolio Lin said that despite the general impression that the government seemed intent on not making any changes to its sponsored draft bill, he stressed that they could still work out adjustments to their proposal, especially after seeing and receiving so many different opinions at the three individual panel discussions.

Before the Lunar New Year holiday this week, the pension reform office under the Executive Yuan will aim to compile the opinions and add them to the government-sponsored draft bill. Efforts to add amendments will begin after the holidays, he said.

Lin said he hoped to send a revised bill into the Legislature in March or May 20 at the latest.

When asked whether the government-sponsored bill could "be completely revised upon entering the Legislature," Lin said that he had already carried out talks with the majority Democratic Progressive Party caucus three times.

During the individual group discussions, suggestion ranged from proposing review reports every four years and rolling out pension reforms in a year, while others thought the government should set up a pension reform organization to implement a "pension reform law" to regulate a periodic review of the system.

A total 192 out of the 211 invited attended the conference, according to the Presidential Office.