Thousands rally against Tsai's pension plan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A protest against a pension reform plan culminated in a brief break-in at the Ministry of Education on Sunday.

A crowd of retirees began gathering outside the Presidential Office early Sunday as the government kicked off a national affairs conference on pension reform.

Organizers said more than 30,000 turned out to protest the government's reform plan, which threatens to make severe cuts to the pensions of civil servants.

Police estimates put the attendance at around 12,000.

Angry demonstrators, including the retirees' advocacy group Pension Reform Oversight Alliance (監督年金改革行動聯盟), called the government "incapable and untrustworthy," and demanded that President Tsai Ing-wen step down. Protesters were spotted holding up white lanterns and paper money — usually reserved for funerals — to symbolize a "send-off" for Tsai.

Retired Lt. Gen. Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷), spokesman for the Oversight Alliance, said the Tsai administration was not only "deliberately causing division in society," but also "punishing people who are aging and already financially troubled."

The Oversight Alliance said in a statement that civil servants, military officers and teachers had been mistreated by the government, and had been left with no choice but to take to the streets.

Hunger Strike

A hunger strike outside of the Legislative Yuan by some of the group's members entered its sixth day on Sunday.

Alliance coordinator Harry Lee (李來希) said a protester surnamed Huang had fallen ill and been sent to hospital on Saturday.

"The protesters on hunger strike are not young people. Most of them are seniors, and seeing how cold the weather has been, when their blood pressure rises they should be sent to the hospital. We don't want to risk anything," Lee said.

In an unplanned action, dozens of protesters stormed the Ministry of Education at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday. The 30-strong group was met by a security guard — the only personnel stationed in the building's lobby — who burst into tears when confronted by the protesters.