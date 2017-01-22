Pension reform national conference kicks off amid protest

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Saturday to pursue pension reform to the end despite a protest by more than 30,000 angry opponents who demonstrated outside the Presidential Office against the reform.

"I know some people are protesting outside because they believe their interests will be sacrificed, and I perfectly understand their feelings, but only when the pension system continues to exist will everybody be able to benefit from it," she said.

Tsai said to ensure the reform a success, she would continue her mission despite the many challenges, protests and untrue rumors circulating on the popular messaging app Line.

Invoking ex-President Ma Ying-jeou's own failed efforts to push for the reform, She said pension reform should not be a political divisive issue, urging attendees and wider society to consider Taiwan's future.

Tsai made the comments during the opening of a national affairs conference which kicked off on Saturday morning and was scheduled to last most of the day.

The conference comprised three group discussions and coincided with a year-end banquet for the disadvantaged taking place outside the Presidential Office.

Likening Taiwan's pension system to a patient sent into an emergency room, Vice President Chen Chien-jen – head of the Presidential Office's pension reform committee -- urged conference attendees to focus on two critical targets: to save the pension system and to create a revised system that extends the life of all pension funds for at least another generation.

Saturday's discussions were divided into three groups, which were to present their conclusions at the end of their meetings.

Group talks centered on nine key reforms to the nation's embattled pension system. The plan was released earlier this week by the Presidential Office's pension reform committee.

Among the many national conference attendees, representatives of Taiwan's four political parties in the Legislature showed up as well, including Kuomintang's (KMT) William Tseng (曾銘宗) and Chen Yi-ming (陳宜民).

Mass protest outside Presidential Office

Meanwhile, dozens of homeless people and other disadvantaged groups began gathering in the early morning at select points around the Presidential Office to attend a year-end banquet in front of the building.

By noon time, more than 30,000 demonstrators, a number wheelchair-bound, also gathered around the sealed-off perimeters outside Presidential Office on Ketagalan Boulevard to protest Tsai's reform plan made to avert the social security system from going bankrupt.

Chanting slogans, including "Government's impotence, all people suffer," and "Tsai Ing-wen, step down," the protesters walked around the Presidential Office before rallying at Ching Fu Gate.

The Taipei City police department deployed some 2,000 police forces to maintain peace and the order.

Minor scuffles were reported when some protesters attempted to break into the sealed-off areas, police said.

Saturday's protest – one of the dozens staged in the past two months -- was organized by the main opponents of the government's pension reform plans, associations of civil servants, teachers, military and other government employees who fear their once generous pension and social benefits will be cut.