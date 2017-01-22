It just keeps getting chillier: Cold air mass pushes temps to new low

TAIPEI -- Taiwan on Saturday saw the coldest weather so far this winter as the island came under the influence of a strong cold air mass, with 16 weather stations recording temperatures at new lows since the season started, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said in a statement.

The cold weather was felt islandwide, with Tamsui in Northern Taiwan seeing the country's lowest mercury at 10.4 degrees Celsius, forecasters said.

Other northern and central Taiwan areas experiencing the lowest temperatures in an otherwise unseasonably mild winter so far included Taipei and Banqiao at 12.2 degrees, Keelung at 11.4 degrees, Hsinchu and Suao at 11.6 degrees, Xinwu and Wuqi at 12 degrees, as well as Taichung at 12.8 degrees, bureau data showed.

The effects of the cold air mass are also pronounced in Southern Taiwan. The mercury dropped to 13.1 degrees in Tainan, 15.8 degrees in Kaohsiung and 18.2 degrees in Hengchun, according to the CWB.

The cold air mass, after reaching its strongest level on Saturday, will start to weaken, the bureau said, predicting that Taiwan will see warmer weather from next Wednesday.

However, due to another wave of seasonal winds arriving next Thursday, the day before the Lunar New Year's Eve, Taiwan could again get cooler and wetter weather, it said.