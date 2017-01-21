Flight rights of TransAsia re-assigned: CAA

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said Saturday that the flight rights of TransAsia Airways, which disbanded last November due to financial woes, have been re-assigned to other Taiwanese airlines.

China Airlines (CAL), EVA Airways (EVA Air), Mandarin Airlines, UNI Air, Far Eastern Air Transport and Tiger Taiwan will operate on the routes left by TransAsia starting Feb. 16, the CAA said, adding that carriers that obtain the more lucrative cross-Taiwan Strait routes will also have to shoulder less profitable routes simultaneously.

Under the re-assignment, the money-losing Taichung-Hualien and Taipei-Hualien routes were re-assigned to Mandarin Airlines and UNI Air, respectively, according to the CAA.

As a result, Mandarin Airlines also took over the Taipei (Songshan)-Shanghai (Hongqiao) route, while UNI Air obtained the air link between Taoyuan and Shanghai (Pudong).

In addition, UNI Air got the Kinmen-Penghu route, which was operated by TransAsia on a charter basis.

Other routes between Taipei, Kaohsiung and outlying Kinmen and Penghu will be operated jointly by Mandarin Airlines, UNI Air and Far Eastern Air Transport, it said.

Also, the parent companies of Mandarin Airlines and UNI Air -- CAL and and EVA Air -- took over the Taichung-Shanghai (Pudong) and Taipei (Songshan)-Shanghai (Pudong) routes, respectively.

Far Eastern Air Transport will fly Taipei (Songshan)-Fuzhou, while budget carrier Tiger Taiwan will operate on the Taoyuan-Wuxi route.