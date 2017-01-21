Taiwan looks forward to working with Trump's administration

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taiwan government said Saturday that it has extended its congratulations to Donald Trump and Mike Pence on becoming U.S. president and vice president, respectively, and looks forward to working with the new administration to advance bilateral ties.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Taiwan has offered its congratulations to Trump and his vice president, who were inaugurated on Friday.

The ministry said Taiwan and the United States share common values such as freedom, democracy and respect for human rights, and have maintained cooperation based on the principles of mutual trust and reciprocity.

The two countries have established a close relationship in areas of politics, security, economy and culture, the ministry said, adding that Taiwan looks forward to working with the new U.S. administration to strengthen bilateral relations and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Also on Saturday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) congratulated Trump and Pence on their inauguration and hoped for stronger ties between Taiwan and the U.S. under the Trump administration, in a tweet on her recently reactivated Twitter account.

In a statement, the Presidential Office said that Tsai was offering congratulations to Trump and Pence on behalf of the people of Taiwan.

The president believes the U.S. is Taiwan's most important international ally, it said. The close and long-standing cooperation in areas such as politics, trade, security and culture has not only led to a strong friendship between the people of the two countries but has made a remarkable contribution to peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia Pacific region, it added.

Taiwan also sent a delegation to Trump's inauguration ceremony. The delegation was led by former Premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫) and comprised lawmakers and other politicians of Taiwan's major political parties.