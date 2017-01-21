Yilan chief dismisses rumors he's set to be health head

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tsung-hsien on Friday dismissed speculation that he would soon be appointed as new health minister.

"I haven't gotten wind of it," Lin wrote on his Facebook page in response to speculation that he might soon be heading the Ministry of Health and Welfare. "I haven't been asked."

Speculation of his appointment to the Cabinet emerged after the county chief accompanied President Tsai Ing-wen on her recent visit to Central America.

The position at the Health Ministry is only the latest speculation about Lin's future, following speculation that he would be picked as transport minister, labor minister and agricultural minister.

Lin wrote in the Facebook entry that while the press was producing "exclusive" news about his future posts, he was more interested in promoting Yilan.

He also thanked the medical and welfare sectors for having shown much concern over the speculation.