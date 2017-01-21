Gov't pushes back against pension plan criticism

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Vice President Chen Chien-jen and government officials sought to allay concerns Friday as reaction to pension reform details announced the previous day turned sour.

Critics zeroed in on the figures in the proposed bill, including plans to raise the labor insurance premium rate from 9.5 percent to 18 percent, questioning the calculations used to arrive at the numbers.

Not all feedback was negative. Chen joined President Tsai Ing-wen Friday to meet industry representatives who, according to the Presidential Office, expressed support of the government's proposed bill.

The representatives said the bill could serve as a foundation for future discussions, such as this weekend's high-profile conference on the topic, a statement from the office said.

Separately Friday, Chen defended the proposed changes, and said the specific figures in the bill had been arrived at through numerous calculations performed during various stages of planning.

The reforms were a gradual effort and would require at least 10 years to be completely implemented, he said, and warned that if nothing changed, the public servant pension fund would go bankrupt in 2030 or 2031.

Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu also defended the planned change to how retirement payments are calculated.

Monthly pensions are currently based on the average salary of a worker's highest-paid 60 months of employment; the new draft bill increases this to 180 months.

"It would be adjusted year by year," he said, adding that people who were already retired would not be affected.

Another flash point in the new bill is the percentage of pension contributions from employees, employers and the government, with Chen denying rumors that the administration would move to increase respective contributions from the current 2:7:1 to 5:5:0.

Regarding the labor pension rate, which would be raised 0.5 percent per year until reaching 18 percent, Chen said the annual 0.5 percent increase for those earning NT$30,000 would translate into a premium hike of NT$30 per month, or NT$360 per year.

If employer contribution to labor insurance premium payments was hiked from 9.5 percent to 10 percent, this would equal around NT$9.5 billion per year, he said.

Chen emphasized that despite the increase for employers, the government will need to direct NT$20 billion into the pension fund and shoulder NT$3.3 billion in premiums.

Chen stressed that the changes would be gradual and that many of the changes had already been discussed with industry.

At Odds

Chen's defense did little to dull the criticism coming from the Kuomintang (KMT).

KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin called out on President Tsai Ing-wen and the heads of the government's five executive branches to halve their salaries in a show of solidarity with the public during "these hard times."

KMT Central Policy Committee Director Alex Tsai accused the government of being "difficult to communicate with."

"Young Kuomintang workers showed up at the Labor Ministry several days ago, requesting that the ministry explain whether under the current law they were qualified as 'labor workers' (rather than as public sector workers) since they are enrolled in the labor insurance system and follow the Labor Standards Act."

The Labor Ministry had yet to answer, Tsai said.

The comments came amid discussion of whether KMT staff should be stripped of some pension entitlements.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Shyh-fang c