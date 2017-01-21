Marriage equality protests occur during human rights review

Anti-marriage equality protesters wearing masks of foreign leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump collided with marriage equality supporters during an international human rights event on Friday.

On Monday, the nation presented the second "Republic of China's National Report on the Implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights."

The laws were previously signed by Taiwan in accordance with the principles proclaimed in the Charter of the United Nations.

However, as the country is not part of the U.N., a panel made up by 10 human rights authorities from around the globe was invited to Taiwan to review the progress of the implementation of the aforementioned policies.

The first of the reviews convened in 2013 after the government passed the laws in 2009.

Before the final deliberation on Friday, Philippine delegate Virginia Bonoan-Dandan, who was on the first panel in 2013, said that her initial observation suggested that the progress of human rights in Taiwan has remained the same from when she last visited.

Several local non-governmental organizations have also criticized the government's lack of results.