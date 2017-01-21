|
Caught with cannabis
|
CNA January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
A large amount of marijuana is seen at a Taichung residence on Friday, Jan. 20. The Aviation Police Bureau announced Friday that they've arrested a 31-year-old man surnamed Liao for growing marijuana using hydroponics at his apartment. Authorities discovered a variety of equipment used in agriculture in addition to the cannabis plants. Authorities said that the operation was so robust that they felt like they'd entered a pot forest.
.
|
